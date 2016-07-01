OSHP and ODOT work together, offer advice for holiday travel

The rush out of town or into town for the Fourth of July holiday is "on" tonight and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is expecting a record number of drivers this year.

OSHP is teaming up with ODOT to keep the roads as safe as possible for holiday travel in the midst of the most construction projects to date.

While workers won't be out over the long weekend, the current road closures and detours on local highways will still be in effect

The highway patrol is staffing specifically for the influx of cars and paying troopers' overtime with a federal grant.

This means you could see anywhere from four to six additional units along the highways through midnight on Tuesday, July 5.

OSHP reports they have seen a big increase of alcohol-related fatalities involving motorcycles in the last couple of months.

"So we are telling people when you come to these intersections, clear the intersections three, four, five times. Make sure the intersection is clear before you proceed through because motorcycles by nature, they accelerate faster than a car. They're smaller, so they can be easily missed," said Sgt. Jared Ulinski of OSHP.

Troopers say don't drink and drive or drive distracted and maintain a safe distance behind the car in front of you.

Another tip for the road is getting ODOT's new OH-GO app which will alert you of any accidents and closures as you drive.

"As usual, we have two lanes open on all of our systems.We expect traffic to flow smoothly. If not, we're equipped to go out and cover and respond, and get traffic moving as fast as we can," Deputy Director of ODOT Todd Auget said.

