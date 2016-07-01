Consumer Alert: Urgent recall of Hondas and Acuras with Takata airbags

If you drive a Honda or Acura - specifically an older model - read on.

Your airbag can kill you.

According to Transportation Secretary Anthony Fox, you should not drive these vehicles unless you're going straight to the dealership to have them repaired!

The National Highway Safety Administration has data showing that as high as a 50 percent chance that Takata airbag inflators can explode in a crash, potentially killing or injuring you by sending metal pieces into the car.

It has been widely reported that Takata airbags have killed at least 11 people. Over 100 have been hurt worldwide because of these airbags exploding.

The urgent advisory covers these cars:

2001 and 2002 Honda Civics and Accords.

2002 and 2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda Odyssey and CR-V.

2003 Acura CL and Honda Pilot.

They were recalled from 2008 - 2011 but about 30 percent of them still haven't been repaired.

So if you own one of these models, get it to your dealer right away.

Honda says it will double the size of its customer service department to make more calls to owners.

Find out if your car is part of the recall.

