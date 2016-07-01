TPD: Safety tips for bikers and drivers

Motorcycle crashes in the Toledo area seem to be on the rise.

Five accidents in just 10 days have left four people dead and one person seriously hurt.

Sgt. Tom LaForge of the Toledo Police Department's motorcycle unit says it's important to put safety first and to know your skill level as a rider.

"You need to know your skill limit. I mean, you need to get out and practice. It's very important to know your bike and know your skill level before you head out on the road," he said.

Speed is another factor that should be considered.

LaForge says it takes twice as long to stop a bike as it does to stop a car.

"You got to watch the road. You got to watch for potholes, hazards, vehicles on the road, vehicles changing lanes," he said.

The sergeant also recommends wearing a helmet, even though it is not mandated in Ohio. He also suggests additional protection with gloves and something to cover your arms. And if you're riding, have your motorcycle endorsement with you to avoid getting a ticket.

If you're driving a car, LaForge says you have a responsibility as well.

"Don't just rely on your mirrors. Turn your head, look at your blind spots, make sure the area is clear. Watch for that single headlight when you're driving a vehicle," he said.

He says drivers need to pay extra close attention at night because distances are harder to judge then, making it difficult to tell how fast a bike is traveling.

