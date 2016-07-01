Findlay man charged with murder in death of estranged wife

A Findlay man has officially been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife.

Police say Juanita Almeida, 44, of Findlay, was found dead with a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25 near a facility on Stanford Parkway.

Her estranged husband, Onelio Almeida, 58, was later arrested by police.

On July 1, the Hancock Grand Jury met in a special session to file charges against Onelio Almeida.

After hearing from multiple witnesses, the grand jury charged him with one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Officials say Onelio Almeida disposed of the gun he used to shoot and kill the victim.

In a report from the grand jury, Onelio Almeida is described as a repeat violent offender after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1986.

He continues to be held in in the Hancock County Justice Center on a $1 million bond. He’s expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 6.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.