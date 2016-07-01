7-year-old sets up lemonade stand for homeless veterans this holiday weekend

If you're thirsty and driving through Sylvania this weekend, we know a place you may want to stop!

Seven-year-old Haleigh Greiner and her parents are visiting family. Haleigh's grandfather is a Vietnam era veteran. Haleigh started a lemonade stand outside their Wakefield Drive home. The money she makes will go to help homeless veterans.

"It's amazing, the fact that this is what, you know, she wanted to do this, and what she wanted to do with the money that she got, you know, not for anything for herself, but to give back, like she said, to these men and women who have helped us so much," said Haleigh's mom Heidi Brooks.

"They have fought in the war, and they have protected our country. I love making money to give to people that really deserve it," said Haleigh.

WTOL 11 is told Haleigh will open up the stand each day this weekend.

