ProMedica divests St. Luke's, making it an independent hospital

ProMedica has officially cut ties with St. Luke's Hospital.

Effective Friday, St. Luke's will now resume operations as an independent hospital serving area patients and the community. This comes just one week after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved ProMedica's plan to divert St. Luke's.

As part of its divestiture agreement, ProMedica will provide certain transition services to St. Luke's to ensure it is well prepared to operate as a visible and competitive hospital.

Transition teams, comprised of ProMedica and St. Luke’s employees, will continue to work together for the next 6-12 months. This includes areas such as supply chain, accounting/accounts payable, revenue cycle and lab services.

Due to the complexities of transferring a community hospital to a separate information technology (IT) system, a joint IT transition team will remain intact for 18 months to prevent any disruptions to patient care.

St. Luke's will also continue to accept the same insurance plans.

"ProMedica and St. Luke’s are committed to working together, under the supervision of the FTC, to ensure a seamless process. We are thankful to our employees and healthcare providers for their steadfast dedication and focus on providing quality patient care over the last six years. We should all take pride in our accomplishments and as a result of our efforts, St. Luke’s will begin this new chapter in its history from a position of strength. We have invested in major facility renovations and high-tech medical equipment to enhance the quality and delivery of patient care in areas such as the heart center and emergency department. And the purchase of a new electronic health record platform will enable St. Luke’s to meet federal Meaningful Use requirements. Going forward, both organizations will remain focused on providing the best possible care for our patients. St. Luke’s still accepts the same insurance plans, and patients can continue to expect the same excellent care and services that our community has come to expect."

