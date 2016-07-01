Body found in east Toledo home identified - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body found in east Toledo home identified

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Coroner has identified the body found in a house on White Street Thursday morning. 

Police say a City of Toledo worker boarding up the vacant home found the body of 41-year-old Anthony Damschroeder. 

Damschroeder's body was badly decomposed which originally made it difficult for investigators to determine a cause of death.

During an autopsy Friday morning, the coroner ruled the death a suicide by hanging. 

