Body found in east Toledo home identified

The Lucas County Coroner has identified the body found in a house on White Street Thursday morning.

Police say a City of Toledo worker boarding up the vacant home found the body of 41-year-old Anthony Damschroeder.

Damschroeder's body was badly decomposed which originally made it difficult for investigators to determine a cause of death.

During an autopsy Friday morning, the coroner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.