Red, White, KABOOM: Toledo's Fourth of July festivities

The City of Toledo is moving it's Fourth of July Red, White, KABOOM festivities to the Marina District this year.

The festivities start before the main event at 4 p.m. Admission is free! The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Of course, the event will cause a bit of a headache when it comes to traffic and parking.

Here's a breakdown from city officials:

Before the Fireworks:

Vehicular and Pedestrian Traffic

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicles at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will remain closed until traffic has cleared the area after the fireworks.

Barricades will be placed at key intersections on both sides of the river in the vicinity of the bridge to prevent access to this area.

Pedestrians will be permitted on the King Bridge.

Marine Traffic

The Coast Guard and other law enforcement organizations will be enforcing maritime rules on the Maumee River to include:

Extended “No Wake Zone” for boaters on the Maumee River near downtown between the I-280 Glass City Skyway Bridge and the Railroad Bridge upriver of the High Level Bridge.

Marine traffic prohibitions in the Exclusion Zone designated by buoys near the fireworks shoot site adjacent to the Marina District, north of The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.

Marine traffic prohibitions in the established reduced channel near downtown for the exclusive use by Emergency Marine Traffic.

Boaters should take it slow and safe around vessels that are anchored to minimize wakes.

After the display, departures will be escorted by marine patrol.

After the Fireworks:

The priority for post event traffic control will be the event parking areas along Front Street and Main Street on the east side of the river. The traffic control will not be the same as it was in years past in the Monroe and Washington Street corridors, the traffic signals in those areas will remain in normal operation.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge will open to boat traffic after pedestrians clear the area. The King Bridge will open to vehicular traffic after the boat traffic clears under the bridge and pedestrians clear the area.

Tips for the Public

When planning attendance at this weekend events come early and give yourself some extra time.

Consider parking at a location where you do not have to drive through the main event area when going home (as an example, away from Front Street and away from Summit).

Please be considerate and do not park in a restricted area. Parking is only permitted in certain designated areas in the Marina District. It is not permitted on the green spaces of the Marina District spectator area, Waite High School lawns, or Tribute and Edison Parks lawns.

Tow trucks will be on duty to remove vehicles illegally parked prior to and throughout the events.

Be patient when exiting the area.

Please do not block intersections when coming to or leaving the event area. Blocking intersections only adds to the amount of time that people will have to wait.

Please obey the law enforcement officers directing you.

Find more details on Red, White, KABOOM here.

