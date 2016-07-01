Former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell reaffirms plan to run for Lucas Co. Commissioner

Former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell reaffirmed on his Facebook page Thursday his plan to run for Lucas County Commissioner.

Bell originally announced his plans to run back in December, after losing the most recent mayoral election to Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. He plans to run as a Republican and will be up against Pete Gerken, who is running as a Democrat and has served as a Lucas County Commissioner for 10 years.

Bell has a long record of public service in the area. He was Toledo's fire chief, the state fire marshal, and served as Toledo's mayor from 2010 to 2014, when late Mayor D. Michael Collins was elected - all things he says make him a great candidate for commissioner.

"I never leave anything less than when I started. I believe that if you can help somebody, you should. It’s why I've spent my entire professional career as a public servant. I want to help people. I was raised here, and I want to see my neighbors and friends across the region live great lives that are full of opportunities, in a great region that has functional and efficient infrastructure, and sound finances."

