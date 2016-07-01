Dog confirmed dead after morning house fire in Maumee

A firefighter consoles one of the little girls after she found out her dog passed away as a result of the fire. (Source: WTOL)

A Maumee family is dealing with devastating news after their home went up in flames.

Crews were called to the home in the 4300 block of Carney Drive near St. Luke's Hospital Friday morning.

Officials say the family was not home at the time, but confirmed a dog has died as a result of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal was on the scene investigating the cause.

Investigators say the fire started in the attic and could possibly be electrical.

The estimated cost of damage is unknown, but firefighters believe the home is a total loss and very little was salvaged.

This is the second house fire on this street in one month.

Red Cross also responded to assist the family.

