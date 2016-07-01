New attorneys' fees in Ohio to fund legal aid for poor

New attorneys' fees approved by the Ohio Supreme Court will help fund legal services for poor and disadvantaged Ohioans.

The fees taking effect Friday were adopted earlier this year by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Under new court rules, annual registration fees paid by out-of-state attorneys to appear in Ohio courtrooms increase from $150 to $300.

The court also approved a voluntary $50 "add-on" fee on top of the $350 attorney registration fee paid every two years.

Money raised from the fees will help pay for civil legal aid services for poor or disadvantaged Ohioans. The court's Task Force on Access to Justice recommended the increases last year.

