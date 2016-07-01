Bond set for man charged after 1-year-old taken from hospital

A Toledo man charged after a 1-year-old was taken from a local hospital appeared in court Friday.

Police confirmed with WTOL 11 on Thursday that the baby was never in any danger.

They say Kayla Harold and a friend, Samuel Perkins, came to St. Vincent's Emergency Room overnight and that Harold put her child in the care of Perkins while she received treatment.

Police say Perkins took the 13-month-old girl from Mercy St. V's without the mom's consent, but believe it may have been a misunderstanding.

When it was discovered the child was not at the hospital, Toledo police were notified and went searching for her, ultimately finding the 1-year-old at a home on Mulberry and Baker.

Police, however, did arrest and charge 32-year-old Perkins with interfering with the custody of a child. They say now that case could eventually get thrown out.

On Friday, Perkins appeared in Toledo Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and requested a public attorney.

The prosecuting attorney requested bond be set at $10,000 with no percent and that he has no contact with the Harold or the 1-year-old.

Perkins was late to his Friday court appearance. Court records show he has 76 previous failures to appear in court.

