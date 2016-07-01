Spencer firefighters hang up their boots

The Spencer Township Fire Department handed over their keys to the Springfield Township Fire Department Friday, leaving 18 firefighters without jobs as of 7 a.m.

The decision was made on April 20, 2016 at a Springfield Township trustee meeting and some community members were so upset about it that they protested outside of the Spencer Township Department Friday.

"I disagree with the secrecy that went on over in Springfield Township over this," said Etha May Orner, a Springfield Township resident. "This as been going on for two years and nobody knew about it until it was day to sign the contract. That's when everybody found out and that's wrong."

Series of public meetings were held periodically in both Springfield and Spencer Townships discussing this.

But, according to the Spencer Township Fire Chief the decision came as a surprise because they had ordered new uniforms and applied for gr ants for their department just weeks prior to the announcement.

“There was no warning that this was going to happen. There was no indication that the broad of trustees was going to do anything other than support the fire department... It was just a complete total surprise,” said Chief Carl Arnold. “Everybody has been applying for jobs since the word came down. I haven’t heard that anybody actually has another job yet. When you’re trying to obtain a job in fire or EMS, or public safety in general, it takes a while. It could take up to 90 days, even six months to possibly a year.”

The Spencer Fire team did have one final gathering Thursday night with friends and family for their last hurrah and even got to put out one last fire together. Susie Schwab, the only female firefighter at the department, says they were more than just co workers.

“I think right now everyone is feeling just really emotional, a little sad, a little angry. This was our fire family and we were broken up,” said Schwab.

Schwab has a part time job lined up, but her seventeen co-workers, that she considers as her brothers, aren't as lucky and are currently looking for work.

