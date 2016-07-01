Woman taken to hospital after crashing into construction zone on I-75

Interstate 75 is back open after a serious crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened around 7:30 a.m Friday in the southbound lanes near Collingwood Boulevard.

Toledo police say 27-year-old Dolly Beebe was traveling in the left lane when she lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason, crossed the right lane and crashed into a construction barrel and equipment. Police say she was then trapped inside and had to be extricated by the Toledo Fire Department. Officers say she suffered severe injuries and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

