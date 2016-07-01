Woman taken to hospital after crashing into construction zone on I-75

Interstate 75 is back open after a serious crash that sent a woman to the hospital.
It happened around 7:30 a.m Friday in the southbound lanes near Collingwood Boulevard.
Toledo police say 27-year-old Dolly Beebe was traveling in the left lane when she lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason, crossed the right lane and crashed into a construction barrel and equipment. Police say she was then trapped inside and had to be extricated by the Toledo Fire Department. Officers say she suffered severe injuries and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.
Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.
Tune into WTOL 11 every morning for First Alert Traffic.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.