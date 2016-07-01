Fire rips through duplex in west Toledo

Fire investigators are looking into what caused a duplex fire in west Toledo Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Mansfield near Upton.

Fire officials say heavy fire ripped through the duplex and burned through the roof.

The duplex has been demolished and the four people living on the first floor are now without a place to stay.

The upstairs level was vacant. Luckily, no one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

