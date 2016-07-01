Millions travel for Fourth of July weekend

This weekend 43 million Americans are traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, a historical record breaking number, according to AAA.

"Pack your patience," said Patty Hicks, regional manager of AAA.

The majority of travelers, roughly 36 million people, will be driving to their destinations. AAA recommends motorists check their car batteries and tires before hitting the road.

The national average for gas prices as of Friday, July 1, is $2.28 per gallon; the average for Ohio is $2.25.

According to AAA's Leisure Travel Index, for the top 40 domestic flight routes, the average round-trip ticket is costing $207, down 9 percent from last year's average.

"This year the Independence Day weekend is very, very busy. It's going to be even five million more people traveling than what traveled over Memorial Day weekend. So, it's really one of the fourth highest traveled Fourth of July periods that we've recorded," Hicks said.

Heavy security is expected at many airports this weekend due to recent terrorist attacks over seas, so AAA is recommending that travelers give themselves extra time at the airport due to long TSA lines.

To get more information on holiday travel visit AAA's website.

