Children Services kicks off levy campaign

Lucas County Children Services is looking to voters to pass a levy this November.

A levy campaign fundraiser kicked off Thursday night at the Toledo Club.

Robin Reese, Children Services executive director, says she needs the community's tax dollars to help protect children.

She says in 2015 alone, they had 12,000 calls about abuse and neglect and 600 kids were in the care of Children Services.

Social workers have seen 100 more kids now compared to the same time last year, and blames the opiate and heroin problem.

According to Reese, the agency will use the levy campaign as a way to educate people about the hundreds of children they help.

"By the time this is over I not only want this levy to pass, but I want to give this, this agency back to the community," said Reese. "And I want them to be assured of what we do."

