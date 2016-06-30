Bowsher High School lays down sod for new field

As football season approaches, you might notice new fields being worked on around area high schools.
This week, Bowsher High School has laid down sod, the foundation of a new field, made possible through the support of the community.
"Thanks to the voters, we were able to do some additional things... I'm so grateful to the voters for that. We're able to give opportunities for our kids and really, at the end of the day, is what it's all about," said Chris Varwig, vice president of Toledo Public Schools.
The fields have become a trend around TPS and a source of pride in not just football, but the community itself.
"It's taking pride in our facilities," Varwig said. "And athletics is a large component for our kids. It's a draw and we need to reinvest in our athletic department.
As community contributes to something so visible, students benefit from more than just the field.
"When they can take ownership and have a comfort level, and know it's there and the county has been supportive, there is a sense of pride," Varwig said.
The field at Bowsher High School should be completed sometime next week.
