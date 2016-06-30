Maumee gets new trash, recycling bins to help with rat problem

Maumee will be getting new garbage cans and recycling bins that the city hopes will help with alleviate the rat problem. (Source: WTOL)

It's time to take out the trash in Maumee.

The City Of Maumee is investing $600,00 into getting new trash bins they hope will help alleviate the rat problem with money from the city's capital budget.

The city has a new contract with Republic Services that will provide trash and recycling bins to residents.These bins are larger and have lids, allowing residents to dispose of more trash and keeping excess trash off the streets.

City officials of Maumee are hoping the rats find somewhere else to go.

Mayor Rich Carr says this change was made in order to save the city money over the next 10 years.

"Since we have began educating the community about not feeding birds, cleaning up, the number of complaints that we are getting of rats is way down. And this will be another step that will reduce the problem," Carr said.

The trash bins will be delivered to every home in the city by the end of August.

