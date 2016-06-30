City of Toledo refuses to pay CCNO for jail services

Toledo is still on the hook for money owed to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The CCNO Board met Thursday to talk about a judge's ruling earlier this week regarding Toledo's payment for jail services.

The judge ruled Toledo doesn't have to pay for inmates booked into the Lucas County Jail. But the same judge ruled the City must pay CCNO, of which the City is a partner, $1.3 million owed.

"We will not be making that payment. They have forced us into an issue where we can't make the payment because they're not willing to compromise on the entire issue," said City of Toledo Attorney Andy Douglas in a phone interview with WTOL.

CCNO wants the payment by Friday for Toledo's use of jail beds through September.

Mr. Douglas says Toledo and the board could not reach an agreement.

"I presented an offer to them that they rejected out of hand and they ejected us from the meeting. Decided they didn't want to talk to us. That was the end of it," he said.

Douglas adds no other jurisdiction in Lucas County has to pay CCNO. Toledo shouldn't either.

"I'm disappointed and discouraged because it's apparent that the other people in this matter couldn't find a way to work it out," he said.

Mr. Douglas would not say what the offer was he presented to the board.

