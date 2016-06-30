Crews set foundation for iconic lighthouse in Port Clinton

Crews work along the lakeshore in Port Clinton. (Source: WTOL)

Construction crews have been busy on the lakeshore in Port Clinton.

Crews have been setting the concrete foundation of an iconic landmark to be placed at Waterworks Park.

The future home of Port Clinton's 120-year-old lighthouse is taking shape.

The hope is that by returning the lighthouse to the lakeshore, it will remind current generations of Port Clinton's history.

Built in 1896, the 26-foot tall pier lighthouse is one of only a handful left intact in the Great Lakes.

It was purchased by the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy a few years ago and fully refurnished.

More than $30,000 and countless volunteer hours have returned the lighthouse to it's former glory.

The Conservancy and the City of Port Clinton have agreed to place the lighthouse on city property at Waterworks Park.

The Conservancy will retain full ownership and maintain the lighthouse and the area.

Conservancy President Richard Norgard hopes this installation will be a catalyst for change along this stretch of the lakeshore.

"That the lighthouse will spur ideas as to how best to develop that waterfront. To, you know, facilitate business in the city, bring people in. And we think it will be a part of sort of a bigger package," Norgard said.

Organizers are hoping to bring the lighthouse down river by barge and then place the lighthouse at its permanent home at Waterworks Park at some point in August.

