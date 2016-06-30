Kroger Marketplace announces new location in Fremont

Kroger announced they will build a new Kroger Marketplace on the north side of Fremont. (Source: WTOL)

Fremont residents will see a familiar name on a new store as Kroger builds a Kroger Marketplace on the north side of town.

A new 124,000-square foot store will be built on the corner of Cedar Street and Oak Harbor Road, right off the highway.

The new marketplace will most likely replace the current Kroger on Oak Harbor Road and could also consolidate their 5th Street location as well.

Three parcels were purchased last Friday for demolition: Aaron's Rent-a-Center, Travel Lodge Motel, and the building currently housing the Fremont News Messenger.

The Denny's restaurant will be staying.

A Kroger spokesperson says the announcement could have been made earlier, but they were slowed down while working with ODOT on a possible Oak Harbor Road entrance.

Kroger shoppers there are thrilled at the news.

"I don't think it would hurt to have a bigger one because we're growing." said Trish Watkins, who has been shopping at the current Oak Harbor Road Kroger for over 40 years.

"I think it'll be something great for the city here. Really looking forward to it." said Gloria Stepanic. "I've not been in one. There's one in Sandusky and I've heard people really like it."

Construction for the new store won't begin until demolition of the current buildings is complete, which won't be happen for at least six months.

