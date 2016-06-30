When summer sizzles, grass fizzles

Jenny Amstutz from Nature's Corner says if you've been watering your grass, continue. Otherwise, don't touch it. (Source: WTOL)

Your grass is dormant, not dead.

Too much heat and not enough rain is to blame.

Lawns should perk up in September with the arrival of cooler temperatures and, hopefully, more rain.

In the meantime, don't touch it!

Jenny Amstutz of Nature's Corner says one exception is if you have already been watering.

"Now if you have been watering all this time I would keep watering. Typically, you need an inch of water a week to keep things growing. Had a little bit of rain here and there, so it's helped," she said.

Nobody is talking drought yet, but what happens if your grass does get scorched and dies?

You'll know by fall if it stays brown and crispy.

That's when you'll have to get out the rake, clean it up and re-seed bare patches.

"If you re-seed early enough and start watering it in the September through October months, it will germinate this fall using a quality seed. Should come back," adds Ms. Amstutz.

It's normal for grass to go dormant.

It's just not grabbing nutrients or water from the soil.

