CCNO asks City of Toledo to pay up by Friday

The City of Toledo is still on the hook for $1.3 million owed to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).

The CCNO Board met Thursday to talk about a judge's ruling earlier in the week regarding Toledo payments for jail services.

The judge ruled Toledo doesn’t have to pay for inmates booked into the Lucas County Jail.

But the same judge ruled the city must pay CCNO, of which the city is a partner, all money owed.

The CCNO Board has demanded the payment be made by Friday.

It's unclear if the city will be able to pay by the deadline.

Read the full ruling from Monday here.

