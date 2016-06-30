House for homeless women, children takes major hit in funding

Denise Fox with the Aurora Project says they'll probably get rid of some of their units if the funding is unavailable next year. (Source: WTOL)

The Aurora House has been serving homeless women in Toledo for nearly 30 years, but beginning July 1, the program will take a major funding hit.



Thirteen women can live at the Aurora House at a time. The shelter also has what the program calls "step-up" housing when the women transition from the main house into the community.

The program serves about 50 women a year plus another 45 to 50 children.

Gina Taylor lives in the Aurora House. She takes pride in tending to the garden and cooking for the other women in the home.

Just a few months ago, her life was much different.

"I was seeking treatment for drugs and alcohol," she said.

Taylor says the structure of the Aurora Project and the resources made available to her have helped her get back on her feet.

"It's been going really, really good. It's amazing actually. I've been able to freshen up on computer skills, financial management. I've done relapse prevention class," she said.

This is the only transitional housing program that allows children to stay there with their mothers while they work on the issues that led to their homelessness.

"In the last two calendar years, we've reunited 14 children with their moms," said Denise Fox with the Aurora Project.

But, come July first, the Aurora Project will lose $100,000 in federal funding from HUD, which decided programs like the Aurora Project will only receive gr ants if they follow a specific housing model.

It means fewer women will be served.

"Probably, January first, we will be divesting some of our units. We'll probably be eliminating four of our units for now," Fox said.

Taylor says, the reality is disappointing.

"A lot of people who want to reach out and want recovery, they don't have anyone to take their children and they're afraid of losing their children. So what do you do? Where do you go," she said.



The Aurora House has a petition you can sign and is asking you to talk with your lawmakers to keep the funding in the home.

