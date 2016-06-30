GUEST EDITORIAL: Oregon's mayor invites you to Boomfest!

As we pause to celebrate our nation’s birthday this weekend, we want to let area residents know that they’re welcome to join us Saturday, in Oregon for Boomfest at Oak Shade Grove, the home of the German American Festival.

Boomfest is a great community celebration with a Classic Car Show running from noon to 4:30 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m. First up is the Bad Company Tribute Band with a great authentic sound.

Next up, Arctic Clam featuring rocker Nicole Khoury. Then our headliner, the electrifying Eddie Money performing hits like Shakin' – Two Tickets to Paradise and Take Me Home Tonight.

Food and drinks, fun and fellowship, and of course, a fantastic fireworks display at dark! This Independence Day event has both free admission and free parking. Hope to see you this Saturday.