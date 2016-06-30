Nearly $2 million bond set for man accused of raping woman at gunpoint

Nearly $2 million bond set for man accused of raping woman at gu - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond was set Thursday for a man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint near Old Orchard. 

James Moore is behind bars at the Lucas County Jail on nearly a $2 million bond. He's charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police say Moore held a woman at gunpoint behind a home on Cheltenham and raped her back on June 10. 

On Thursday, Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His trial is set for August 15.

