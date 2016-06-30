Woodville Road closed after motorcycle crash leaves man with serious injuries

A man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Thursday.

Police say the driver was traveling down Woodville Road towards Downtown Toledo when a van drove across from Prentice and hit him head-on, throwing him off the bike.

The driver was then rushed to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes are closed on Woodville Road due to the crash.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.