Sylvania Ave. reopens at Corey Rd. after multi-vehicle injury crash

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Avenue is back open at Corey Road after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say there were injuries and one car was on its side.

Sylvania Ave. at Holland-Sylvania Rd. was also closed to traffic to keep the area clear. 

