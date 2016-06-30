TPD: Body found in east Toledo home

Toledo police say a city worker found a body inside an east Toledo home Thursday.

Officers were called to an abandoned home in the 400 block of White Street just before noon.

The worker was at the address to board-up the vacant property.

Toledo Police Spokesman Joe Heffernan says officers at the scene say they believe the unidentified body is a man.

Police say the advanced state of decomposition makes it impossible to determine if there was any trauma to the body.

The cause of death and identity of the person will be released by the Lucas County Coroner’s office.

