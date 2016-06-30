Mother sentenced to two years in prison for covering up daughter's shooting

A Toledo mother was sentenced to two years in prison after covering up how her daughter was shot.

Mecca Canty's 6-year-old daughter was shot back in December. She was taken to the hospital by her grandmother and told police that she was taking the trash out with her mom when a car drove by and shot at them. Investigators later discovered that Canty had cleaned up the blood and shell casings to hide was really happened and told her daughter to lie. Investigators say they found evidence that proved the little girl had shot herself.

Earlier this month, Canty struck a plea deal in the case.

On Thursday, Canty was sentenced in court to two years in prison.

