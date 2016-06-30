Police seek help finding missing Point Place man

Toledo police need your help locating a missing adult.

Roy (Tom) Moy, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Point Place around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Tom has dementia and is presumed lost. His vehicle is described as a silver 2006 Kia Sorento with the license plate number DXB-6193.

Tom is 5'11", 170 pounds with a beard and long gray hair that he wears in a pony tail. Police say he may be in Michigan.

The then 75-year-old also went missing back in March.

If you see Tom, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or 911.

