Police seek help finding missing Point Place man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seek help finding missing Point Place man

Roy (Tom) Thomas (Source: Toledo Police) Roy (Tom) Thomas (Source: Toledo Police)
POINT PLACE, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police need your help locating a missing adult. 

Roy (Tom) Moy, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Point Place around 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Police say Tom has dementia and is presumed lost. His vehicle is described as a silver 2006 Kia Sorento with the license plate number DXB-6193. 

Tom is 5'11", 170 pounds with a beard and long gray hair that he wears in a pony tail. Police say he may be in Michigan. 

The then 75-year-old also went missing back in March.

If you see Tom, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or 911. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly