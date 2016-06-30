8 kids evacuated from home after van explodes at day care

Eight children are safe after a van exploded and caused a fire at a home day care near Saginaw.

Robert Moore says the children were evacuated Wednesday when he and wife Lisa saw the flames in their driveway in Saginaw Township. The fire spread to a garage attached to the house, destroying books, supplies and toys.

Moore tells The Saginaw News he doesn't know what caused the explosion. The van's air conditioning had failed, but he wasn't aware of any other problems.

Moore says the children at Little Bloomers day care practice fire drills each month. Lisa Moore immediately called the parents of each child.

Jared Sanderson, the father of a 9-month-old boy, drove as fast as he could. He called it "crazy and surreal."

