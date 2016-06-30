Police look for killer after shooting in Toledo

Police are looking for a killer after a shooting in Toledo.

It happened in the 1200 block of South Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 26-year-old Isiah Austin was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lucas County Coroner's office says Austin was shot four different times

Detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.