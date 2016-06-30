Firefighters battle house fire in Oregon

Firefighters worked hard Thursday morning to put out a house fire in Oregon.

It happened at a home on Wheeling and Bleeker near Starr Avenue. The homeowner says he came home from work to see that his home was on fire.

"I come down the street, they stop me, told me to back my car around the corner. I got around the corner and I could see it was my house on fire," said homeowner Pat Gardell.

The fire, which is now out, brought forth some difficulty for firefighters who had to use a hydrant down the street because the closest wasn't working.

Firefighters tried their best to then dry things out and salvage anything they could for the homeowner.

"The whole inside has been redone. Everything I own is in there, what little I own," said Gardell.

Traffic was blocked on Wheeling for some time.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

