Police say child taken from hospital was never in any danger

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police have confirmed the 1-year-old that was taken from a local hospital overnight was never in any danger - the whole case was more of a misunderstanding than anything else.

Lt. Joseph Heffernan of the department said Kayla Harold and a friend, Samuel Perkins, came to St. Vincent's Emergency Room overnight and that Harold put her child in the care of Perkins while she received treatment.

When it was discovered the child was not at the hospital, Toledo police were notified and went searching for her.

Officers went to several locations before finding the 1-year-old at a duplex on Mulberry and Baker around 3 a.m.

Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Samuel Perkins with interfering with the custody of a child. He was released on bond and scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Toledo Municipal Court.

"I think she was under the assumption that Mr. Perkins was going to stay around the hospital with the child and Mr. Perkins had a different idea. He decided to go to a friend's house," Lt. Heffernan with TPD said.

Perkins will appear in court Friday, but police say the case may eventually get thrown out.

"He was given the child, she knew he had the child, the child was never in any danger, the mother didn't think the child was in any danger. And it turns out the child was just fine, but what Mr. Perkins did was just not bring back the child in a timely fashion." Heffernan said.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.