Arrest made in central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month. 

Antonio Shelton, 19, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Wednesday night on one count of felonious assault. Police say Shelton was the driver of a car involved in a drive-by shooting on Freeman Street in the central Toledo on Thursday, June 9. 

Police say Antonio Watson was playing basketball when a car came by and opened fire. His injuries were not life threatening. 

Shelton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Toledo Municipal Court. 

