Bond set for man charged with rape and burglary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for man charged with rape and burglary

Adrian Wright (Source: WTOL) Adrian Wright (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have arrested a man they say broke into a woman’s house and raped her. 

It happened on Saturday, June 4 at a home on the 5100 block of Airport Highway, near S. Reynolds Road. 

Officers arrested 22-year-old Adrian Wright Wednesday afternoon. He’s charged with one count of rape and one count of burglary. 

According to police, Wright broke into the victim’s house through an unlocked window. 

It’s not known if the suspect is linked to any other crimes in the area. 

Wright is now being held on a $100,000 bond.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly