Second victim dies after motorcycle crash in south Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Byrne and Hill in south Toledo.

Police say the motorcycle collided with an SUV, throwing both riders from the bike. The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Brimmer of Toledo, Ohio, died at the scene. The passenger, 21-year-old Catherine Kime of Sylvania, Ohio, was taken to UTMC with critical injuries and later died.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Alsey Joyner of Toledo, Ohio, was uninjured.

A police report says Joyner was attempting to make a turn westbound onto Hill at the intersection of Byrne when she turned into the path of the motorcycle traveling southbound on Byrne.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash and who was at fault. Charges remain pending.

