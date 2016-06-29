Downed wire caused closure of NB, SB lanes on I-475

An image of traffic backed up on I-475 Wednesday (Source: WTOL)

Traffic was closed on both northbound and southbound lanes of I-475 Wednesday evening.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to downed electrical wires near the overpass on Central Avenue.

According to reports the crews struck a utility pole while working on the road and the wire was hanging close to traffic.

Two semi trucks driving along the roadway in the southbound lanes struck the line - one caused it to snap.

The electrical line became entangled in the trailer and cab, laid across the southbound lanes of the expressway and on the southbound ramp to Central Avenue.

It caused a small fire in the grass on the median.

Toledo Edison was called to remove the electrical line and the interstate was shut down for approximately an hour.

No damages or injuries were reported.

