Bowling Green City Schools surveys community support for upgrades

Bowling Green Schools could look a lot different in the future. Right now the district is considering a number of options when it comes to updating their facilities. But nothing will happen without the input of the community.

Although the exterior of most of the schools may look fine, Superintendent Francis Scruci says the schools themselves are badly in need of upgrades.

"The buildings are almost sixty years old. So it's a consideration of do we renovate or do we replace. What does that project look like," he said.

The schools he's referring to are Conneaut Elementary, Kenwood Elementary and Bowling Green High School.

According to the information gathered by the district: size, technology and lack of air conditioning are some of the issues within the schools that have generated the most concern.

"Would we consider consolidating the three elementaries into one? Do we just tear Conneaut down and build a new one? Do we just renovate Kenwood? So there's those kind of discussions that are occurring," Scruci said.

So far the district has had two meetings to share information about the conditions of their schools, possible costs to improve, and how whatever they decide could be funded.

Some parents of children who attend the schools see the need for change.

One mother said, "If we can just make more space for our kids and keep them up-to-date with technology and things like that, and just give them the best education we can, then I look forward to seeing how that can be done."

Scruci says support like this is important to the district and that the community will lead them in the decision-making process.

"We're trying to do a lot of legwork upfront and trying to understand what plan our community might support - may be not even a plan - but in general, what would they support. But we want to know that before we have any inkling of going on a ballot," he said.

The district plans to have another public meeting on July 14 at 7 p.m. and more will follow.

The superintendent hopes to have a plan sometime early next year. He says the earliest something could appear on the ballot would be November of 2017.

