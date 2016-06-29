Downtown Toledo's Secor Building to be hotel again

Toledo's Secor Building has been a multitude of different things since originally opening as a hotel more than 100 years ago, but it will once again stand as a hotel.

The Secor Building first opened in 1908 as the Secor Hotel.

"It was advertised, if you will, as the first fireproof hotel between New York and Chicago when it opened," said Jim Zaleski, the building owner since 1999.

Since then it's been a little bit of everything, but according to the Ohio Development Services Agency, 85 percent of the building is currently empty.

Zaleski plans to bring back the hotel, after making some major renovations and adding a national chain name.

Tuesday, the building was awarded an historic tax credit of $5 million. Zaleski says it's an important step to help renovate the space.

"All new walls built, that type - essentially what will happen is it will be gutted, if you will, back to its original core, and then rebuilt," said Zaleski.

But not everything is going to go. Zaleski says he'd like to keep some of the office space, the art gallery, and the Registry Bistro restaurant.

Vickie Rapp, Registry's co-owner, says she's thrilled.

"I think it can do nothing but add a plus to downtown, and to all the other surrounding businesses as well," said Rapp.

Rapp says she and her daughter picked the Secor Building for the space, never even thinking about a hotel making a come-back.

"People who have booked weddings are looking forward to having hotel space here in the building, so they can just go right upstairs and it will be wonderful," said Rapp.

Zaleski says he still has plenty to do before renovations can begin. He estimates renovations at about $30 million.

The Secor Building is among 39 others in Ohio being rehabilitated using historic tax credits.



