Walleye's Dan Watson reflects on road to head coaching position

It was nine days ago when we found out that Derek Lalonde was leaving to take the coaching job for the Iowa Wild in the AHL. The Walleye didn't look far and they didn't take long to find his replacement. It is Dan Watson and he was officially introduced inside the Huntington Center on Wednesday afternoon. It's a move that players and coaches alike are very happy about.



"Being patient, that's what it was," says Watson. "I had an opportunity several times to leave this organization and go somewhere else, but I believe in this organization. They give you the resources necessary as a coach to succeed. They give you the resources necessary as a player to succeed."



Watson was passed over for the head coaching job two years ago in favor of Derek Lalonde. But Watson stayed positive and chose to stay on the staff in hopes of eventually becoming the head man.



"It's being professional," says Watson. "I pride myself on having good character. I did that as a player as well and I always will do that. At some point in time when you get told no, you gotta pick yourself up and get back at it. As soon as I met Derek, and he gave me his game plan and it was extremely similar to mine, I knew this could work."



Watson was the only candidate, and the only guy that got an interview.



