Oregon Boomfest now free, open to public

It’s the seventh year for the Oregon Boomfest, and thanks to the cities’ budget and sponsors, it’s now free and open to the public.

The festival will kick off with a classic car show, with nearly 200 cars on display.

A horse drawn wagon will also be on the parks site giving people free rides, while local bands will entertain the crowds.

A 30 minute fireworks show is also expected to take place at dusk.

“We wanted people in the city of Oregon and surrounding areas to have a place right in their back yard where they can come feel safe reminisce of the past it's reunions for some people they might not have seen a person since last year’s Boomfest. It's a really good atmosphere,” said Oregon Mayor Mike Seferian.

The Boomfest will kick off Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.



