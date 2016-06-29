Toledo's downtown metropark to open in fall, features kayak cove

Downtown Toledo is getting ready for yet another new addition, as Middlegrounds Metropark starts taking shape.

The areas newest green space sits right under Toledo's iconic High Level Bridge on the banks of the Maumee River.

Scott Carpenter with the Metroparks of Toledo comments on the progress - which is nearly 10 years in the making.

"We acquired this property more than a decade ago and began plans with a lot of community input. Back then, this was the "middle grounds" that covered this area and more, and it was a transportation hub. So we will have a lot of interpretation and signage and things here," he said.

One of those interpretations is the picnic shelter that is modeled after a railroad round house that would have stood on this ground years ago. Another feature is more environmentally conscious.

"We've put in a man-made stream that captures water runoff from the Anthony Wayne Bridge and channels that water through three stages of ponds, three stages of cleaning the water. The final stage is where the water spills over into a kayak cove where you will also be able to access the river with your canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board."

These are the finishing touches to the metropark which is set to open this fall.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.