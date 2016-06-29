Volunteer celebrated for years of dedication to Cherry St. Mission

86-year-old Martha Pituch has been volunteering with the Cherry Street Mission for nearly three decades.

She realized the mission had a need and took it upon herself to start a clinic made of volunteer nurses.

Now thirty years later, the community joined her in celebration as she announced her retirement.

“She saw a need, she said hey I'm a nurse, and said this population isn't being served it was actually her first introduction in serving in the community,” said Dan Rogers, President of the Cherry Street Mission.

Mama Nurse (as she’s known best), said she carried out her mission day in and day out with respect.

“Before I am a nurse, I’m a human being, so before I get into any nursing we have to develop that relationship on a personal,” said Pituch. I've gotten so many thank yous, it’s incredible. They know I care about them. I love them. They are like my family.”

Other volunteers say they hope she continues to have a full and active life, with more rest and relaxation.

