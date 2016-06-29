Missing teenage girl found

The Wood County Sheriff's office reported 16-year-old Soledad Cohen has been located and is okay.

Cohen was reported safe Wednesday night.

Earlier:

Walbridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

16-year-old Soledad Cohen was last seen Wednesday.

Police say Cohen is 5’7, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair.

Police believe she may be in the Toledo area.

If you have any information about Cohen’s whereabouts, call the Walbridge police at 419-666-1830 or CrimeStopper at 1800-222-8477.

