New Toledo Uncubed to open near Fifth Third Field

The vibe in downtown Toledo has changed from five years ago. The area is bursting with redevelopment, new businesses and residents.

Now, a building very close to Fifth Third Field will take on a new trend common to big cities - a community workplace complete with cubicles, offices and a conference room, renovated to accommodate people living near by. The space will be called Toledo Uncubed.

"It's younger people that live downtown that we want to share ideas with other people and want to have an office to get away to," said Ryan Ball of property management company, STS Management. "And those are the type of people downtown that want to make the town better."

STS Management Company is partially responsible for the downtown boom, leasing property to create restaurants, retail and living spaces to meet the demand that followed Fifth Third Field to Washington Avenue years ago.

"It's refreshing to see what's going on down here and the demand down here has really grown," Ball said. "And...couldn't be more excited about everything going on downtown right now."

Toledo Uncubed allows entrepreneurs a place to do business at a fraction of the cost whether it be short or long-term.

STS Management says they are working on at least one more high profile project that will be announced in the near future.

