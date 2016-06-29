Senator Sherrod Brown says Ohio airports, police are on lookout for terror plots

After Monday’s deadly terror attacks at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, is the U.S. doing enough to prevent attacks in our airports?

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown thinks so but is predicting a tough fight ahead.

Senator Brown said late Wednesday afternoon that he was included in an important security briefing by the Administration, the CIA, the Department of Defense, and Homeland Security officials.

The Senator said the problem is that intelligence leaders and law enforcement have to be right 100-percent of the time, and terrorists only have to be right once to inflict pain and to kill.

But Brown believes that more is being done to stop attacks here. He said the key is to continue to have national intelligence and local police work together, making sure police are trained and have the resources to intercept terror talk online and stop attacks from happening.

Senator Brown said he was "horrified" by what happened at the airport in Istanbul and predicted a long battle against terrorists and ISIS. “This country spends a lot of money and puts a lot of training and resources into detecting potential plots and potential killings and attacks. Some of the times they stop things that we don't even know about. And that's the way it should be,” the Senator said.

He thinks the fight against ISIS is a battle that the American people want the country to be engaged in, but he warned that it won't be solved in just a few weeks.

Brown said he was pretty confident that the country has done well so far in getting local police prepared, but he wants to look for more ways to build on that.





Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.