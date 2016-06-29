Toledo Lucas Co. Public Library kicks off brown bag concert series

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is bringing some entertainment to the downtown lunch hour.

The Brown Bag Concert Series got underway Wednesday afternoon.

For more than 30 years, the library has played host to live entertainment for the community.

The concert series provides entertainment for all ages. Each Wednesday, hundreds show up for the event; As many as 400 people showed up for the children’s show.

“It's a Toledo staple, it's a great way for the library to showcase our grounds, showcase wonderful local artists and create a wonderful outdoor event,” said Tracy Montri.

The concert series continues each Wednesday, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. until the end of July.

